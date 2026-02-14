A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Choutuppal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, after two reactors reportedly exploded. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze. Details on casualties are still awaited.

A major fire broke out at a company located in Choutuppal Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, following the reported explosion of two reactors at the premises. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in the Ellagiri area, triggering a massive blaze within the industrial unit. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the flames. Further details regarding casualties or the cause of the explosion are awaited. (ANI)