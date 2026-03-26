BRS President KT Rama Rao visited party leader Manne Krishank, injured during a recent protest. KTR wished him a speedy recovery and praised his successful signature campaign demanding the merger of the Cantonment into the GHMC in Hyderabad.

KTR Pays Courtesy Visit to Injured BRS Leader

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) called on the injured party leader and former Chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Manne Krishank. Krishank sustained severe leg injuries while burning an effigy during a recent dharna held against the Congress government at Picket. KTR did a courtesy visit to Krishank, who is currently receiving treatment at his residence in Picket, and inquired about his health condition. During the visit, KTR interacted with Krishank's family members and wished him a speedy recovery. He specially congratulated Krishank on the success of the 'One Lakh Signatures Collection' campaign, which was undertaken to demand the merger of the Cantonment into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Appreciating the initiative Krishank has shown toward public issues, KTR advised him to take complete rest for a few more days to let his injury heal. Former Minister Malla Reddy, former Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, and other prominent leaders accompanied KTR during this visit. (ANI)