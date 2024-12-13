Telangana High Court grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 stampede case

The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun in the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case, citing doubts over culpable homicide charges and ensuring his rights as a citizen.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun in connection with the ongoing investigation into the tragic stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere.

The court's single bench expressed doubts about whether the charge of culpable homicide would stand prima facie. It emphasized that Allu Arjun should not be restricted from attending events or promoting his film solely because of his status as a prominent public figure.

The judges noted that the government lawyer's argument against bail—based on the idea that Allu's actions contributed to the stampede—could not be accepted at this stage. The court pointed out that it could not be conclusively proven that an accident occurred solely because the actor was attending the promotion.

While expressing sympathy for the family of the deceased, the court clarified that the charges against Allu Arjun should not automatically be held as definitive. It further ruled that preventing Allu Arjun from participating in events would violate his rights as a citizen.

The actor was earlier remanded to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident, which occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, also left the woman’s 8-year-old son hospitalized.

Allu Arjun was taken into custody from his residence on Friday amid tight security and transported to the Chikkadpally police station. Following formal arrest procedures, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital for mandatory medical examinations before being produced in court.

The case, filed under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleges negligence by Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. According to police, the massive crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor led to chaos, causing asphyxiation that claimed the life of Revathi and endangered her young son.

Police reports suggest that the theatre management failed to make adequate arrangements to handle the overwhelming crowd, despite being aware of the actor’s planned visit. Further, the actor's security team reportedly pushed the crowd, exacerbating the situation and leading to a stampede-like scenario.

The tragic incident unfolded when Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre with his personal security at around 9:30 PM. The surge of fans attempting to follow him into the theatre led to a dangerous crowd influx, resulting in Revathi and her son being pulled out from the lower balcony by on-duty police officers. Despite efforts to revive her, Revathi was declared dead at the hospital, while her son remains under treatment at a super-specialty facility.

In response to the tragedy, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved family and assured them of his support. However, on December 11, he filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

Police have also arrested three theatre staff members, including one of the owners, for negligence contributing to the incident. Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police Vikram Singh Mann emphasized that the investigation is proceeding as per protocol.

