Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla held his first meeting with President Droupadi Murmu since assuming charge. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shukla was appointed as the fifth Governor of Telangana last month, replacing Jishnu Dev Varma.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday paid a courtesy call to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This marked the first meeting of Shukla since he assumed charge as the Governor of Telangana.

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The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a statement, "Governor of Telangana Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Governor Meets PM Modi

Shukla also met with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today. The Prime Minister wrote on X: "Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

Background of Appointment

Last month, President Murmu appointed Shukla as the fifth Governor of Telangana, replacing Jishnu Dev Varma. Shukla earlier served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Shukla was sworn in as the Governor of Telangana on March 11. (ANI)