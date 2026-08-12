A police constable was found dead in an ACP office in LB Nagar, Telangana. His family alleges he was murdered by senior officials and the death was made to look like suicide. They staged a protest demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

A police constable was found dead inside the ACP office in LB Nagar on Wednesday, with his family alleging that he was killed by senior officials and that his death was made to look like suicide. Police said he was found dead in the ACP office and a case has been registered.

According to an LB Nagar Police official, "The deceased Sai Kumar was found dead in an ACP office in LB Nagar. We registered a case and are currently investigating the matter."

Family Alleges Murder, Stages Protest

Family members alleged that Sai Kumar was killed by senior police officials and that his death was being projected as suicide. Following the incident, the constable's relatives staged a protest at the ACP office and allegedly vandalised property inside the premises. They demanded a thorough probe by the Telangana government into the death.

Mother Claims Son Was Tortured

The deceased's mother alleged that her son had been "tortured" by senior officials for the past week and that he had informed the family about it. "They killed him and made it look like a suicide by hanging; my entire family know about the matter. There were blood drops on him; if he committed suicide, where did the blood come from? They did not show us my son after his death, and if he committed suicide, how could they shift his body without informing us? My son was killed by police officials. We are seeking justice from the media, and we are farmers," she alleged.

Further investigation is underway.

Student Dies By Suicide in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Earlier, an Intermediate second-year student of a Government Junior College allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his residence in Kothapalli village, under the Gadwal Rural Police Station limits in Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased student, identified as Tarun, left behind a suicide note in which he blamed his teacher, Shirisha, stating that she had scolded him over his exam marks. Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "The deceased, identified as Tarun, allegedly died by suicide by hanging. In the note, he blamed his teacher Shirisha for scolding him over exam results. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The body has been shifted for PME. (ANI)