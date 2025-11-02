A violent clash broke out between Congress and BRS workers in Telangana's Manuguru over a disputed party office. Congress workers occupied the building, set furniture ablaze, and injured some BRS members. Police are now investigating the incident.

A violent clash erupted on Sunday morning between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers in Manuguru town of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Workers from the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the possession of an old BRS office located within the Manuguru police station limits.

The Congress workers occupied the office, throwing out furniture and setting it on fire.

The altercation led to injuries among some BRS workers.

The dispute between the two parties has been ongoing due to legal issues surrounding the party office. Police have been alerted and are investigating the matter.

According to a police official, "Early this morning, Congress party workers occupied the old BRS party office, throwing the BRS party's chairs and other materials outside and setting them on fire. They also attacked each other, and some BRS party workers were injured. There were ongoing legal issues between the two parties over the party office."

In a viral video, Congress and BRS workers could be seen physically assaulting each other. The office furniture was set on fire.

KTR Launches Attack on Congress Govt

Earlier, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government during a roadshow in Rahmath Nagar Division under the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Addressing thousands of enthusiastic supporters, KTR declared that Telangana is not a land that bows down to threats or political intimidation.

"This is not a Telangana that gets scared of your threats," KTR thundered, responding to Revanth Reddy's warnings to voters. "If you try to cancel welfare schemes, the same people of Jubilee Hills will bring down your government. Telangana has seen many dictators rise and fall. You will be no different," he said.

KTR accused the Chief Minister of losing control and speaking recklessly out of fear of defeat, adding that Revanth's arrogance and frustration have reached their peak.

Speaking at Sriram Nagar bus stand, KTR reminded the crowd that in the last election, the BRS candidate, Gopinath, had won the division with a majority of 6,000 votes and expressed confidence that the margin would double this time.

The bypoll to the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency will be held on November 11.

