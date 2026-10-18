A student died and 12 others were injured after a lighting truss collapsed during a Dandiya event at an engineering college in Nadergul, Hyderabad. CM Revanth Reddy expressed shock, offered condolences, and ordered a probe into the incident.

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Probe

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed shock over the death of a student in an accident at an engineering college in Nadergul and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured. The CM conveyed his condolences to the deceased student's family and instructed officials to identify those responsible for the accident and take strict action against them, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Truss Collapse During Dandiya Event

The incident occurred on Saturday during a Dandiya celebration at the engineering college when reportedly a massive lighting truss collapsed amid strong winds, killing one student and injuring at least 12 others. The deceased student belonged to the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Adibatla police station in Rangareddy district.

Following the collapse, a large police deployment was rushed to the campus to take control of the situation and maintain law and order as tensions mounted among grieving students and parents. Confirming the casualties, a senior police official said, "One girl died, and twelve others were injured after a lifting stand collapsed during a Dandiya event at MVSR College in Nadargul. We have shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment."

According to eyewitnesses, the collapse occurred during the concluding hours of 'Sangamam'—the college's two-day annual technical-cum-cultural festival. Hundreds of students were gathered on the ground dancing when a massive metal truss supporting decorative stage lights gave way and came crashing down on a group of female students.

Eyewitness Alleges Safety Lapses

Recounting the moments, Suresh, an uncle of the deceased victim, alleged that safety lapses led to the fatal mishap. "I received a call sometime between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM. A Dandiya programme was underway at MVSR College. Strong winds were blowing at the time, and a lighting and decoration pole suddenly came crashing down. My friend Ashok called me and said that it had fallen directly on his daughter's head. He initially thought the injury was minor and asked me to go and check on her," Suresh told reporters. (ANI)