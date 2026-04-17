Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, urging the Centre to procure 30 LMT of boiled rice from the Yasangi season. Joshi gave an in-principle nod. The CM also sought the release of Rs 1,468.94 crore in pending dues.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi to procure 30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of boiled rice from Telangana in the Yasangi ( Rabi ) season.

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The Chief Minister and Civil Supplies minister brought to the attention of Pralhad Joshi that the Paddy harvested during the rabi season is suitable for milling of boiled rice.

CM Revanth Reddy briefed the union minister about the supply of Custom Milling Rice ( CMR) with statistical data over the past 6 Yasangi seasons and boiled rice, a release said.

The Chief Minister and Civil Supplies Minister met with Union Minister Joshi at his residence in Delhi on Friday morning.

As per the release, during the meeting, the CM and Uttam Kumar Reddy reminded the Union Minister that the officials of the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution had suggested increasing the supply of boiled rice in view of the growing demand across the country.

The Chief Minister informed Joshi that 90 LMT (Lakh Metric Tonnes) of Paddy is expected to be produced in Telangana during the current Yasangi season and the harvested crop is suitable for milling into parboiled rice.

CM Revanth Reddy said that Telangana is ready to supply a total of 30 LMT of parboiled rice (with 5 per cent broken rice content) and 5 LMT of raw rice (with 10 per cent broken rice content) from the Yasangi harvest.

In a quick response, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi approved in principle the proposal of supply of boiled rice submitted by the Chief Minister and Uttam Kumar Reddy in the meeting.

CM Urges Clearance of Outstanding Dues

Further, CM Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies minister appealed to Pralhad Joshi to immediately release outstanding dues of Rs 1,468.94 crore, pertaining to the procurement of additional levy from the 2014-15 Kharif (monsoon) season.

The CM and the State Minister apprised the Union Minister that Telangana is the largest paddy-producing state and also deposited money in the farmers' accounts within 48 hours of the procurement of paddy. In view of the financial challenges facing by the state Civil Supplies department, the CM requested the Union Minister to expedite the release of pending arrears.

Plea to Resume Fortified Rice Scheme

Pralhad Joshi was also requested to resume the distribution of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) immediately. The fortified rice was distributed through schools, hostels and ICDS centers to prevent anaemia and nutritional deficiencies among children. The CM said that the scheme was stopped recently.

State Government Special Representative in Delhi, A.P. Jithender Reddy, Secretary (Coordination) Advait Singh, and officials from the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution were present in the meeting. (ANI)