Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, requesting the Centre to procure 30 lakh metric tonnes of parboiled rice for the 2025-26 season. The state anticipates a Rabi crop yield of around 90 LMT and seeks early support.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with State Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi to discuss issues related to paddy procurement for the upcoming agricultural cycle.

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Telangana Seeks Procurement of 30 LMT Parboiled Rice

During the meeting, the Telangana leaders placed a formal request before the Union Minister, urging the Centre to procure 30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of parboiled rice for the 2025-26 season, which includes both the Kharif (monsoon) and Rabi (Yasangi) crops. The request is aimed at ensuring smooth procurement operations and providing market support to farmers across the state.

State Anticipates 90 LMT Rabi Crop Yield

Highlighting the expected agricultural output, the Chief Minister and the State Civil Supplies Minister informed the Union Minister that Telangana is anticipating a Rabi (Yasangi) crop yield of around 90 LMT in the 2025-26 season. The estimate reflects the state's preparedness for a substantial harvest during the upcoming Rabi cycle.

Focus on Early Coordination for 2025-26 Season

The meeting primarily focused on procurement planning for the next season, with the state seeking clarity and support from the Centre to handle the anticipated volume of produce. Ensuring adequate procurement, particularly of parboiled rice, remains a key concern for the state government in view of the projected output.

The interaction assumes significance as both the Centre and the state begin early coordination for the 2025-26 procurement season, with discussions centred on aligning expected production levels with procurement requirements.