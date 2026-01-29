Telangana CM Revanth Reddy engaged with Harvard students, promoting his 'Telangana Rising' vision. He is the first sitting CM in Indian history to enroll in a leadership program at the Ivy League university's Kennedy School of Government.

CM Reddy Engages with Harvard Students

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy interacted with a group of predominantly Indian students from Harvard Business School during his visit to the Harvard University campus, following an invitation extended by the students.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), after completing his academic engagements, the Chief Minister engaged in an informal yet insightful discussion, understanding the students' career paths and challenges while sharing his own mantra for success. Highlighting the vision and key features of Telangana Rising, Revanth Reddy encouraged the students to leverage their global networks and talent to contribute to India's growth story and invited them to serve as brand ambassadors for Hyderabad and Telangana, according to the Telangana CMO.

Historic Enrolment in Harvard Leadership Program

CM Reddy is attending the "Leadership: 21st Century" program at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, becoming the first CM in Independent India to enrol for a programme in the Ivy League. According to the release, Reddy is attending the classes in a Harvard programme from January 25 to 31. The CM will be stationed on the Kennedy School campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a class featuring students from over 20 countries across five continents.

During the programme, Reddy will attend classes and complete assignments, submit "homework," and participate in group projects alongside fellow global participants. The release said that this programme is chaired by Prof. Tim O'Brien and directed by Prof. Karen Morrissey. The curriculum is designed to analyse case studies from various parts of the world and across different eras of history, with participant groups tasked with solving and presenting solutions in a classroom setting.

Upon completion, the Telangana CM will receive a program course certification from Harvard, marking the first time in Indian history that a sitting Chief Minister has achieved such a distinction.