Telangana CM Revanth Reddy held a padayatra in Vikarabad, launching development projects. He emphasized women's empowerment, aiming for one crore self-help group members to become millionaires by 2034 while announcing new pension schemes.

CM Revanth Reddy Begins Padayatra in Vikarabad

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday took out a padayatra (foot march) from Polepally Yellamma Temple to the public meeting venue in Lagacherla, Kodangal, in Vikarabad district. The Chief Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for various developmental works at the public meeting venue.

Earlier today, Reddy reaffirmed that the Telangana Government is targeting one crore members in women's Self Help Groups and also promoting them as "Crorepati" by 2034. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, participating in the interactive programme today, the Chief Minister said that " My life will have been truly fulfilled if I help one crore women become millionaires during my tenure as Chief Minister. Seven million (70 lakh) women have already joined as members of Self-Help Groups."

Focus on Women Empowerment

"It is a delightful moment that I am celebrating my birthday today with women groups", the CM emphasised that Women should become economically strong and entrepreneurs. "Despite it being the festival of Diwali, I thank all the women who have come here to wish me a happy birthday," he added.

The government also sanctioned 4.5 lakh new pensions, of which 3.5 lakh have been granted to single women and widows. CM Revanth Reddy said that the new pensions were also sanctioned for weavers and toddy tappers on a saturation mode. Extending gratitude to women for their unflinching support in reaching him in such a high position, the Chief Minister said that he has no further personal aspirations in life, the release said. Women's empowerment is the top priority of his government, Reddy noted.

The Chief Minister also stressed that women should provide education to their children, mainly daughters, to transform their lives. Your children should not endure the same hardships you have faced. The Chief Minister appealed to women to take a pledge that daughters pursue higher education, as the government will stand by you.

Political Remarks and Development

In a sharp attack on BRS leader KTR, CM Revanth Reddy alleged that KTR is a cruel man who even drove his own sister out of their home. The Chief Minister ridiculed KTR's tall claims on women's empowerment. "KTR is wandering in villages, grooming his beard with awkward looks. In fact, his own sister spoke of his shameful actions. The BRS should speak out about what they delivered during their ten years in power", the CM charged.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the numerous women empowerment schemes launched by the People's Government. "Women are the ones who look after the needs of the entire household, without expecting anything in return. A household thrives only when the woman holds the reins," he said.

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