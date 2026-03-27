Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy joined the Bhumi Pooja for the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. He extended Rama Navami greetings, while the Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad raised concerns over alleged deviations in sacred temple rituals.

CM Revanth Reddy Attends Bhumi Pooja

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday participated in the Bhumi Pooja of the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam during the Sri Sita Rama Kalyana Mahotsavam being organised by the state government.

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The Kalyana Mahotsavam symbolises the divine marriage of Lord Sri Ram and Goddess Sita, celebrated as per the astronomical and ritual timings. It is considered highly auspicious and is a part of the annual Rama Navami festivities at the Bhadrachalam Temple. The Sri Sita Rama Kalyana Mahotsavam is the ceremonial wedding ritual of the deities.

Rama Navami Greetings and Message

The Chief Minister extended warm wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Rama Navami. In an X post, the Chief Minister's office wrote, "On the occasion of the supremely sacred Sri Rama Navami festival, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Garu conveyed his heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state. He noted that Lord Sri Ramachandra Prabhu, who stands as a symbol of righteousness, justice, and integrity, is the ideal man for all people."

Reddy further emphasised leading a life embracing the truth, patience, and a sense of duty. "Wishing that we walk in the path shown by that embodiment of dharma, and lead an ideal life by embracing truth, patience, and a sense of duty in our lives. He expressed his hope that with the benevolent grace of Lord Sri Ramachandra, this sacred Sri Rama Navami festival would fill everyone's lives with joy, health, and prosperity," the post read.

VHRP Raises Concerns Over Ritual Deviations

Earlier, Yamuna Pathak, National Mahila President, Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) express deep anguish, serious concern, and uncompromising objection to the continuing deviations taking place in the sacred Bhadrachalam of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple Kalyana Mahotsavam traditions.

She said that the divine wedding of Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy has been performed according to established Agama, Sampradaya, and Parampara. Changing the original Gotra-Pravara for several years and addressing Lord Rama as "Rama Narayana" and Mother Sita as "Sita Mahalakshmi" during Kalyanam, contrary to long-standing Bhadrachalam tradition, amounts to ritual distortion. "Temple traditions are not experimental frameworks; they are inherited sacred trusts," she said.

Demand for Government Action

She demanded that the State Government, Endowments Department, and concerned Principal Secretary act firmly, transparently, and immediately and implement the High Court directions without delay. (ANI)