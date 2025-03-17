Telangana CM Revanth Reddy admits cash crunch in state: 'Finding it difficult to pay DA, salaries' (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has admitted to a severe cash crunch in the state, saying that his government is facing difficulties in paying government employees' salaries. The government is seeking a hand loan of 4000 crores from the Reserve Bank of India to meet salary obligations.

Reddy has reportedly asked employees to decide between salaries and dearness allowances, given the financial constraints.

The parallels between Telangana and Himachal Pradesh are striking, as the Congress-led government in the northern state has also struggled with financial liabilities.

BJP's Amit Malviya hit at Telangana CM drawing state's comparison to Himachal Pradesh, raising serious concerns over the state’s financial policies.

"Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is already making excuses for not fulfilling the promises and guarantees made to the people. He is blaming everyone, including KCR, for his failings. After Karnataka and Himachal, Congress will now bankrupt Telangana too. Rahul Gandhi remains an unmitigated disaster," Amit Malviya wrote.

Revanth Reddy attacks BRS chief KCR

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

The Telangana CM claimed that KCR took a salary of Rs 57,84,124 from December 2023 to February 28, 2025. However, he has only come to the house twice. Reddy stated that MLAs are like government employees and that the Supreme Court has mentioned the same in its judgement.

"Chandrashekhar Rao is the Leader of Opposition. As Leader of Opposition, he came to the Assembly only twice. Since December 2023 till date, he got Rs.57,84,124 as salary. As an Assembly member and as a Leader of Opposition, from December 1, 2023, to February 28, 2025, in approximately 15 months, the money he took from the government as salary is Rs.57,84,124. Assembly members are also government employees. The Supreme Court has given a verdict on this", Revanth Reddy said in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

