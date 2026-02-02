AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged Nalgonda voters to back party candidates in the civic polls on February 11 to revive stalled development. He also criticised the BJP and the Centre over foreign policy and minority rights.

Owaisi Appeals for AIMIM Mandate in Nalgonda

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged voters in Nalgonda to turn out in large numbers for the civic polls and support party candidates. While addressing a public meeting in Nalgonda on Sunday, he said a strong mandate for the party was essential to revive stalled development work in poorer areas and secure a brighter future for the region. "I appeal to the people of Nalgonda to cast your vote with your entire family on February 11th and support the AIMIM candidates to ensure AIMIM's victory... We will strengthen our leadership in Nalgonda... For a bright future for Nalgonda, and to address the stalled development work in the poor areas of Nalgonda, it is very important that you cast your vote in favour of AIMIM," Owaisi said.

He also sharply criticised the BJP and the Centre over foreign policy, minority rights and recent incidents of violence.

Telangana Civic Poll Schedule Announced

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Election Commission announced the official schedule for the municipal elections, with polling on February 11 and results on February 13. Elections are due in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the State, covering 2,996 wards and divisions whose terms have expired.

The Cabinet noted that the reservation process has already been completed as per the Dedicated Commission's report. As the Ramzan and Maha Shivaratri festivals fall in February, officials were instructed to prepare the election schedule to ensure the electoral process is carried out smoothly without causing inconvenience to the public. The decision came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Medaram in Mulugu district on January 18, according to highlights shared by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)