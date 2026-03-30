All BRS members were suspended from the Telangana Assembly for two days. This followed their demand for a House Committee probe into alleged illegal mining by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. BRS called the suspension illegal and a diversion.

The Telangana Assembly suspended all Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members for two days on Sunday amid the opposition's demand for a House Committee probe into alleged illegal mining by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BRS Calls Suspension 'Illegal and Unethical'

Speaking to ANI, BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy termed the suspension illegal and unethical and said we are demanding the suspension or removal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is carrying out illegal crushing. "In the Telangana Assembly, they have suspended all BRS members from the House for the next two days, which is illegal, unethical and wrong. We are demanding the suspension or removal of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is carrying out illegal crushing. The government has issued notices. He could not even pay a rupee for that... They want to divert the issue, and people could observe it. We were not given even one minute on the mic to speak. So definitely, we are still demanding that you constitute a house committee and remove your minister for doing illegal crushing," he told ANI.

Allegations of a Diversion Tactic

Speaking to reporters, BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that the suspension was a deliberate move to deflect attention from the accused minister. "There's an allegation against a Minister...Tomorrow, official data and records will be presented in the Assembly...We are demanding a House Committee...The CM, Minister and MLAs are targeting MLA Kaushik...The one who is raising the accusation had switched from our party to the Congress...We are fighting in the Assembly for them to implement their promises and assurances... They have created the drama to divert the attention from the accused Minister...Do we not have the right to demand a House Committee?" he said.

Protests and Demands for Action

Earlier, BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay Kumar on Sunday also demanded action against Telangana Revenue Minister for alleged illegal mining, citing evidence of revenue loss. BRS leaders protested at Gun Park, pushing for a House Committee probe. Kumar urges the government to act swiftly, expressing frustration over the lack of response. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Kumar said, "The revenue minister is looting all the state revenue, and we have clearly shown this to the government with the evidence... We request that the government form a House Committee... But till now, the government has not responded. The government should take immediate action on the revenue minister..."

Warning of Further Escalation

Earlier, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) also warned that if the government fails to act, the party will approach the Governor with a formal complaint, and, if necessary, take the issue directly to the public on a large scale. (ANI)