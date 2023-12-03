Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: KCR faces formidable challenge against Etela Rajender at Gajwel

Gajwel, Telangana, showcases TRS dominance with KCR's consecutive wins in 2014 and 2018, highlighting a seesaw battle with INC in the state's political arena. The upcoming contest features KCR against Etela Rajender of BJP, hinting at a dynamic shift in the electoral scenario.

Gajwel assembly constituency, one among the 119 segments in Telangana, holds immense significance within the state's political narrative. Categorized under the General segment, it stands as a pivotal component of the Medak district and is integral to the Medak Parliament Seat, comprising seven assembly segments.

Examining the historical trend of elected MLAs, K Chandrashekar Rao's consecutive wins in 2014 and 2018 showcased TRS's stronghold while highlighting the sporadic leadership instances by the Indian National Congress (INC) in the region. In the larger context of the past six major elections, the seesaw between INC and TRS for dominance in Gajwel exemplifies the enduring tug-of-war in the state's political spectrum.



In the electoral battle for the Gajwel Assembly seat, K Chandrashekar Rao, the sitting Chief Minister and the driving force behind BRS, is seeking re-election from both his original constituency, Gajwel, and Kamareddy. In a dynamic political scenario, the primary contender, Etela Rajender of the BJP, capitalized on KCR's absence and seemed poised to deliver an unexpected turn of events.

2018 Election results: KCR secures TRS dominance

In the 2018 Assembly Elections, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) clinched victory in the Gajwel constituency, fortifying the party's entrenched position in the region. This win marked a consecutive triumph for KCR, sustaining TRS dominance in Gajwel.

2014 Election results: KCR's prevailing streak

During the 2014 Assembly Elections, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) emerged triumphant yet again, securing a resounding win for the TRS in the Gajwel Assembly seat. This victory reinforced TRS's standing in the region, underscoring KCR's prevalent influence in Gajwel's political landscape.