Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: KCR faces formidable challenge against Etela Rajender at Gajwel

    Gajwel, Telangana, showcases TRS dominance with KCR's consecutive wins in 2014 and 2018, highlighting a seesaw battle with INC in the state's political arena. The upcoming contest features KCR against Etela Rajender of BJP, hinting at a dynamic shift in the electoral scenario.

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Gajwel seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Gajwel assembly constituency, one among the 119 segments in Telangana, holds immense significance within the state's political narrative. Categorized under the General segment, it stands as a pivotal component of the Medak district and is integral to the Medak Parliament Seat, comprising seven assembly segments.

    Examining the historical trend of elected MLAs, K Chandrashekar Rao's consecutive wins in 2014 and 2018 showcased TRS's stronghold while highlighting the sporadic leadership instances by the Indian National Congress (INC) in the region. In the larger context of the past six major elections, the seesaw between INC and TRS for dominance in Gajwel exemplifies the enduring tug-of-war in the state's political spectrum.

    Telangana Election 2023: Exit Polls show Congress, BRS in close fight

    In the electoral battle for the Gajwel Assembly seat, K Chandrashekar Rao, the sitting Chief Minister and the driving force behind BRS, is seeking re-election from both his original constituency, Gajwel, and Kamareddy. In a dynamic political scenario, the primary contender, Etela Rajender of the BJP, capitalized on KCR's absence and seemed poised to deliver an unexpected turn of events.

    2018 Election results: KCR secures TRS dominance

    In the 2018 Assembly Elections, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) clinched victory in the Gajwel constituency, fortifying the party's entrenched position in the region. This win marked a consecutive triumph for KCR, sustaining TRS dominance in Gajwel.

    2014 Election results: KCR's prevailing streak

    During the 2014 Assembly Elections, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) emerged triumphant yet again, securing a resounding win for the TRS in the Gajwel Assembly seat. This victory reinforced TRS's standing in the region, underscoring KCR's prevalent influence in Gajwel's political landscape.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon