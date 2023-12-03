Telangana Legislative Assembly Election results 2023: Congress crosses magic number, leading over BRS

Gajwel constituency in Telangana holds political significance, witnessing a seesaw between BRS and INC. KCR's consecutive wins in 2014 and 2018 affirmed TRS's dominance. Eatala Rajender's BJP candidacy poses a challenge, highlighting a dynamic shift in the forthcoming elections.

The stage is set for the showdown between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress party as the counting of votes is set to begin in Telangana. The counting of votes in four crucial states - Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan shas started today (Dec 3) at 8 am. These states went to polling between November 7 to 30. The Election Commission earlier announced that the counting of votes for Mizoram will be held on December 4. The Assembly elections in these states took place ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

As per the latest updates at 11 am, initial trends emerging from the Telangana assembly elections indicate the Congress leading on 70 seats, presenting a substantial challenge to the ruling BRS, currently ahead on 37. If this momentum persists, it could signify the first instance of another party assuming leadership since the state's establishment in 2014. While these early indications suggest an uphill task for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to secure a majority, projections hint at Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's potential difficulty in securing a third consecutive term.



The exit polls indicate an expected win of 62 seats for the Congress, while the BRS may drop to 44 seats. The voter turnout for the November 30th election stood at 71.34%, a slight decrease of two percentage points compared to 2018.

In Telangana's political terrain, the ruling party is presently the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by the seasoned leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Challenging the incumbent is a robust opposition, primarily represented by the Congress party, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), endeavouring to redefine the state's political narrative.



In the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, key contenders include K Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS) contesting from Kamareddy and Gajwel, Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress) from Kodangal and Kamareddy, Etela Rajender (BJP) from Gajwel and Huzurabad, Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) from Huzurnagar, Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) from Chandrayangutta, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (Congress) from Munugode, KT Rama Rao (BRS) from Sircilla, Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP) from Karimnagar, and Mohammad Azharuddin (Congress) from Jubilee Hills.

The final voter turnout stood at 71.34 per cent, as reported by the Election Commission of India. The political arena in the state witnessed a closely fought contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the formidable Congress, and the notable presence of the BJP.

What happened during the 2018 elections?

Telangana boasts a significant electorate of 3,17,32,727 individuals as per the current electoral rolls. Since 2014, K Chandrasekhar Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has held the Chief Ministerial position, securing a resounding victory in the 2018 Telangana Assembly Election. As we revisit the electoral chapters of Telangana, the 2018 Assembly elections stand as a poignant testament to the BRS's dominance. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's leadership drove the party to secure a resounding victory, clinching a significant majority.

2014 elections



In 2014, Telangana embarked on a monumental electoral journey with 119 assembly constituencies at play. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as a formidable force, securing 63 wins with a notable vote percentage of 34.3%. The Congress, a resilient contender, clinched 21 seats, commanding a 25.2% vote share. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) triumphed in 7 constituencies with a 3.8% vote share, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed 15 seats (14.7%) and 5 seats (7.1%) respectively. Seven non-party candidates also contributed to the diverse electoral landscape.

What do the exit polls say?

The early predictions from multiple exit polls for the Telangana assembly elections hinted at a possible change in leadership, signalling a potential shift in power from KCR's rule. Among these, the India TV-CNX exit poll hinted at a resurgence of the BRS, estimating around 70 seats for the party.



India Today-Axis My India's exit poll introduced an intriguing twist, suggesting a dramatic shift. It projected a scenario where KCR's BRS might secure 34-44 seats, while the Congress could surge ahead with 63-73 seats, potentially claiming a majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party seemed poised for a notable increase from its previous count, projected to secure 4-8 seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM was anticipated to secure 5-8 seats.

The exit polls have pointed at a potential 42% vote share for the Congress, a significant surge compared to the ruling BRS's estimated 33%. The BJP might secure around 14% of the votes, with the AIMIM expected to garner approximately an eight per cent vote share.