Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

In anticipation of the vote counting for the 230 assembly seats scheduled for Sunday, Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh have urged for heightened security measures at the state's district headquarters. The demand comes following the circulation of an alleged video on social media, wherein a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader purportedly sanctions disruptive activities by party members at the counting centers.

On Friday, Congress leaders, including JP Dhanopia and Rajeev Singh, submitted a memorandum to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) expressing concerns about potential unrest during the counting process. The BJP has vehemently dismissed the video as fake and manipulated.

The memorandum to the CEO states, "Due to the fear of defeat, the BJP is planning to spread unrest. A meeting was organized at the BJP office in which they talked about creating a ruckus at the counting centers. The video of the said meeting held at the BJP head office is going viral, in which BJP workers have been warned to influence the counting of votes by creating a storm on the counting day and creating unrest."

It further appeals to the Election Commission to enhance the security apparatus at the administrative level to prevent any disruptions during the counting process. The Congress leaders have specifically called for the deployment of the Central Reserve Force to ensure a fair and impartial counting of votes in the assembly elections.

In response, BJP's media in-charge, Ashish Agrawal, dismissed the video as a product of Congress's imagination, accusing the opposition of attempting to create an excuse for their anticipated loss in the MP assembly election.

Nadda prays at Shanishchara temple

On the eve of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls' vote counting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda visited the Shanishchara Temple in Morena district. Accompanied by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other BJP leaders, Nadda offered prayers at the temple, located approximately 40 kilometres from Gwalior. The BJP president, who celebrated his 63rd birthday on Saturday, had previously visited the renowned Pitambara Peeth in Datia district on Friday, participating in a special ritual organized for the party's success in the Assembly polls.