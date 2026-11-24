Tejashwi Yadav slams the Bihar government for rising corruption and crime, while Nishant Kumar defends the NDA's 21-year track record, promising continued focus on development and zero tolerance toward criminal activities.

Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Bihar Government Over Rising Crime Corruption

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 24 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the state government over the law and order situation and alleged corruption in government departments. Hitting out at State Minister Nishant Kumar's resolve against crime and corruption, Yadav alleged that corruption had become rampant across government offices and claimed that people were being forced to pay bribes to get their work done.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The current situation is already compromised on all fronts. When the Chief Minister himself is implicated in murder cases, what greater compromise could there be? Go to any police station, any administrative block, or any government ministry; nothing gets done without a bribe. Is anyone actually being held accountable? Criminals are roaming unchecked, and NCRB data consistently shows that crime is on the rise."

Earlier in the day, at the "Good Governance Day: Nitish Samvad" event at the JD(U) state office, Patna, Nishant Kumar said that he will not compromise on crime and corruption like his father, former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, never did. Addressing the party event, Nishant Kumar said, "Our party will grow only when workers reach out to people and help resolve their problems... My father never compromised on crime, corruption or communalism, and neither will I."

On Monday, Nishant Kumar hailed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the eve of the 21st anniversary of its first swearing-in in the state, crediting his father Nitish Kumar for two decades of governance and asserting that incumbent Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is carrying that development agenda forward with central support. Speaking in Patna, he congratulated NDA allies, leaders, and party workers while pointing to Bihar’s transformation since 2005. "Tomorrow marks 21 years of the NDA government—the government led by my father. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the constituent parties of the NDA, their leaders, and their workers on this occasion... Consider where Bihar was 20 years ago, and look at where it stands today," he said. (ANI)