RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced the INDIA alliance will hold a state-wide 'Akrosh March' on Oct 7 and sit-in protests on Oct 8, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of attempts to 'dismantle democracy'.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday announced that the INDIA alliance will hold an 'Akrosh March' across Bihar on October 7 and stage sit-in protests at all district headquarters on October 8 to press for resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

State-wide Protests Against 'Dismantling of Democracy'

Yadav, who is Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, told media persons that INDIA alliance was formed in Bihar and alleged that the process of "dismantling democracy" had begun from the state with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the assembly polls. "INDIA Alliance was formed in Bihar. SIR process was kickstarted here. Bihar is the mother of democracy, and these people started the process of ending democracy from here. As the citizens of Bihar, we are people who believe in democracy and the Constitution. We will not let democracy be finished off at any cost," he said.

"INDIA Alliance will together hit the streets. On 7th October, INDIA Alliance members will take out 'Aakrosh March' in every block against Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. On 8th October, our alliance members will stage sit-in protests outside every district headquarters," he added.

March to Governor's House in Patna

He further said that in Patna, leaders, MLAs, MLCs, former public representatives and senior leaders of the INDIA alliance would march towards the Governor's House. "In Patna, leaders, MLAs, MLCs, former public representatives and senior leaders of the INDIA Alliance will march to the Governor's House. We are seeking an appointment from the Governor...Leaders of the INDIA Alliance are also seeking time from the President..." Yadav said.

Yadav reiterated that the alliance would continue its campaign “in defence of democracy and the Constitution”.