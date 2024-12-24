Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH)

During a discussion on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha passionately spoke about the challenges faced by air passengers, including inflated ticket prices, overcrowded terminals, high baggage fees, and steep food prices.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha's persistent campaign against exorbitant food prices at Indian airports has finally yielded results. Earlier, Chadha highlighted the issue in Parliament and shared the news on Instagram, announcing the upcoming introduction of affordable canteens at airports across the country.

In his Instagram post, Chadha wrote, "Good news! We've made our voice heard. Affordable canteens at airports SOON." He also shared a video detailing the initiative, promising air travellers pocket-friendly options like tea for Rs 10 and samosas for Rs 20.

The first affordable canteen under this initiative has already been launched at Kolkata Airport, marking the beginning of a nationwide rollout.

During a discussion on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha passionately spoke about the challenges faced by air passengers, including inflated ticket prices, overcrowded terminals, high baggage fees, and steep food prices. He had criticized the Union government for failing to address these issues, stating that air travel was increasingly becoming inaccessible for the common man.

Chadha's mention of a Rs 250 cup of tea and Rs 350 samosa at airports struck a chord with travellers and highlighted the pressing need for change. His efforts brought the issue to the forefront, resulting in the government’s decision to introduce affordable canteens.

Chadha's Instagram announcement was met with enthusiasm, as social media users praised the initiative. Many expressed relief at the prospect of more reasonable food prices at airports, while others jokingly speculated about the inclusion of GST on the tea and samosas.

One user commented, "Finally, we won't have to spend a fortune just for a snack during travel," while another quipped, "Will GST be more expensive than the food itself?"

