Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH)

During a discussion on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha passionately spoke about the challenges faced by air passengers, including inflated ticket prices, overcrowded terminals, high baggage fees, and steep food prices.

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH) AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha's persistent campaign against exorbitant food prices at Indian airports has finally yielded results. Earlier, Chadha highlighted the issue in Parliament and shared the news on Instagram, announcing the upcoming introduction of affordable canteens at airports across the country.

In his Instagram post, Chadha wrote, "Good news! We've made our voice heard. Affordable canteens at airports SOON." He also shared a video detailing the initiative, promising air travellers pocket-friendly options like tea for Rs 10 and samosas for Rs 20.

AAP's Delhi Elections 2025 strategy: Free healthcare for seniors and now, 24-hour water supply!

The first affordable canteen under this initiative has already been launched at Kolkata Airport, marking the beginning of a nationwide rollout.

During a discussion on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha passionately spoke about the challenges faced by air passengers, including inflated ticket prices, overcrowded terminals, high baggage fees, and steep food prices. He had criticized the Union government for failing to address these issues, stating that air travel was increasingly becoming inaccessible for the common man.

Chadha's mention of a Rs 250 cup of tea and Rs 350 samosa at airports struck a chord with travellers and highlighted the pressing need for change. His efforts brought the issue to the forefront, resulting in the government’s decision to introduce affordable canteens.

TRAGIC! Student takes his life in Madhya Pradesh after being caught using mobile during pre-board exam

Chadha's Instagram announcement was met with enthusiasm, as social media users praised the initiative. Many expressed relief at the prospect of more reasonable food prices at airports, while others jokingly speculated about the inclusion of GST on the tea and samosas.

One user commented, "Finally, we won't have to spend a fortune just for a snack during travel," while another quipped, "Will GST be more expensive than the food itself?"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage dmn

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage

TRAGIC! Student takes his life in Madhya Pradesh after being caught using mobile during pre-board exam dmn

TRAGIC! Student takes his life in Madhya Pradesh after being caught using mobile during pre-board exam

Kerala: 12 deaths in two years, accidents persist on Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry six-lane NH anr

Kerala: 12 deaths in two years, accidents persist on Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry six-lane NH

Rajasthan SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl publicly abducted by 6 men in Bolero car; CCTV video goes viral gcw

Rajasthan SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl publicly abducted by 6 men in Bolero car; CCTV video goes viral

Recent Stories

Radhe to Yuvvraaj : 10 BIGGEST box-office failures of Salman Khan ATG

Radhe to Yuvvraaj : 10 BIGGEST box-office failures of Salman Khan

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling ATG

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage dmn

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage

Manu Bhaker breaks silence on Khel Ratna 'snub', says 'awards not my goal, don't speculate'; read post snt

'Awards are not my goal': Manu Bhaker breaks silence amid Khel Ratna row, admits lapse on her part

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon