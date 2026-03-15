TDP issued a show-cause notice to Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar after he allegedly tested positive for drugs at a Hyderabad party. He is suspended from party activities and must provide an explanation within 48 hours, facing further action.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a show-cause notice to Eluru Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar after results allegedly confirmed he consumed drugs at a farmhouse party in Hyderabad.

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TDP Demands Explanation, Upholds Zero-Tolerance Policy

In a statement, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the party leadership had taken serious note of the reports and sought a detailed explanation from the MP, observing that any development capable of undermining the party's public credibility could not be treated lightly. As an interim measure, Mahesh Kumar has been advised to refrain from participating in party activities until the matter is examined and clarity emerges.

The notice directed him to submit a written explanation to the State president within 48 hours, addressing the allegations that have surfaced in the public domain. Srinivasa Rao indicated that failure to furnish a satisfactory response within the stipulated time may invite further action in accordance with the party's organisational rules and disciplinary framework.

Reaffirming the party's position, he underscored that the Telugu Desam Party maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities, including those related to narcotics. The leadership, he said, remains firmly committed to ensuring that the conduct of individuals does not cast a shadow on the party's institutional reputation or the values it claims to uphold.

"The party's standing in public life cannot be compromised by the personal lapses or vulnerabilities of individuals," Srinivasa Rao said, adding that the organisation remains resolute in preserving its integrity and public trust. The TDP leadership will take a final decision on the issue after examining the explanation submitted by the MP and the findings of the party's internal review, he added.

Details of the Farmhouse Raid

This ignited criticism from the opposition in the state, where Congress and YSRCP targeted the TDP MP over his alleged involvement in the drug party. The controversy erupted after a raid conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of the Telangana Police at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district.

Police said that 11 people were taken into custody during the operation after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission. During the raid, officers reportedly heard gunfire and detained individuals present at the location.

Six Individuals, Including MP, Test Positive

Drug tests conducted during the operation initially returned positive results for five people. After further blood sample tests, one more person tested positive, taking the total number of individuals who tested positive to six.

Among those who tested positive were TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, officials said. Authorities also confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the raid and that a small quantity of a suspected narcotic substance was recovered from the premises. (ANI)