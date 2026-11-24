The Travancore Devaswom Board is tackling slot-blocking at Sabarimala by enforcing an eight-hour cooling-off period for cancellations. Officials report a successful start to the pilgrimage season with improved management and digital transactions.

TDB Implements Cooling Off Period to Curb Sabarimala Slot Blocking

In a bid to curb organised slot-blocking, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has mandated an eight-hour cooling-off period before cancelled Sabarimala virtual queue bookings are released back into the system, effective Tuesday night. Announcing the decision at a press conference, Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar said the first week of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season had been highly satisfactory.

He said restricting pilgrim entry to virtual queues and spot bookings had brought discipline and helped authorities manage the rush through proper planning. Jayakumar said making all financial transactions completely digital had helped prevent revenue leakage and was expected to increase the Board’s overall income. He also expressed satisfaction over the clean environment maintained at Sannidhanam and its surroundings. Parking arrangements at Nilakkal have also been streamlined, with facilities to accommodate up to 12,000 vehicles at a time. The number of KSRTC circular services operating from Nilakkal will be increased to help pilgrims reach their parked vehicles.

Assuring devotees that no one coming for Ayyappa’s darshan would be turned away, Jayakumar said pilgrims must have a booking through any of the available systems. “The number of spot booking slots had already been increased by 5,000, and another 5,000 slots could be added if required. However, there was no need for a further increase at present,” he said. The number of pilgrims has been rising steadily, with around 75,000 devotees visiting Sabarimala on November 23. The figure is expected to reach 80,000 on November 24.

“Despite the increase in the number of pilgrims trekking to the hill shrine, the rush has not become intense at Sannidhanam due to effective coordination,” Jayakumar said, appreciating the efforts of the police, various government departments and the Additional District Magistrate (ADM). He also described the significant reduction in the long-standing practice of devotees leaving clothes in the Pamba River, following awareness campaigns, as a major achievement.

On reports of a possible organised attempt to reduce pilgrim numbers at the beginning of the season, Jayakumar said a cyber forensic investigation was under way. “A cyber forensic investigation is under way to determine whether there was any organised attempt to reduce the number of pilgrims at the beginning of the season. No evidence to that effect has been found so far,” he added.

Jayakumar said the renovated pilgrim resting centre at Appachimedu, near the cardiac centre, would be inaugurated within a week. “The area has been transformed into a well-maintained and attractive space, suitable for photography. It had earlier remained neglected and overgrown with vegetation,” he said. He also assured devotees that adequate stocks of Appam and Aravana prasadam were available. The doors of the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta district opened on November 16 to commence the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. With the beginning of the annual pilgrimage, devotees from different parts of the country have started arriving at the hill shrine in large numbers. The state government, Devaswom Board and police have put in place arrangements to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and ensure the smooth conduct of the season.