A massive fire erupted in two coaches of the Tata-Ernakulam Express near Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in one fatality. SP Tuhin Sinha confirmed the death. The train was halted promptly, allowing for the swift evacuation of passengers.

One Dead, Passengers Evacuated

Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha confirmed that one person has lost his life in the incident.

Further, the Railway authorities stated that one coach was engulfed in flames. The locomotive pilot brought the train to an immediate halt, allowing for the swift evacuation of passengers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)