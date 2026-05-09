TVK's Aadhav Arjuna hailed VCK's support to form a government in Tamil Nadu. With allies' backing, the TVK alliance has 121 MLAs, crossing the 118 majority mark and paving the way for Joseph Vijay to become the next CM.

In a significant political development to form the government in Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna on Saturday hailed the support extended by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and two VCK MLAs towards his party.

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Arjuna Hails 'Silent Revolution'

Sharing a post on X, Arjuna added that 'Silent Revolution' that took place through democratic means in the state would extend support to the greatest transfer of power that is about to occur under VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan. "In a manner that welcomes the 'Silent Revolution' that took place through democratic means in Tamil Nadu, and in a way that extends support to the greatest transfer of power that is about to occur, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, my political mentor, and great leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has extended his support. The two Members of the Legislative Assembly who contested and won on behalf of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have received a letter expressing support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and have handed it over to us with joy and confidence. For that, it is not we alone... even the future history of Tamil Nadu is indebted and must express its gratitude," TVK leader wrote. தமிழ்நாட்டில் ஜனநாயக வழியில் நடைபெற்ற 'மௌனப் புரட்சி'யை வரவேற்கும் விதமாகவும், நடைபெறவிருக்கும் மிகப்பெரிய அதிகார மாற்றத்திற்கு ஆதரவளிக்கும் வகையிலும், விடுதலைச் சிறுத்தைகள் கட்சியின் தலைவரும், என் அரசியல் ஆசானும், மாபெரும் தலைவருமான தொல்.திருமாவளவன் அவர்கள் ஆதரவு அளித்துள்ளார்.… pic.twitter.com/s0GJG2xCJR — Aadhav Arjuna (@AadhavArjuna) May 9, 2026

He further asserted that the ideological vision of VCK leader Thirumavalavan would be carried forward by his party. "Furthermore, it is not mere thanks alone... I firmly declare that the political goals of the 35-year political journey of VCK leader and brother Thol. Thirumavalavan--his dreams of social justice, his principles of equality--will be fulfilled in the rule of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam that is about to come to pass," Arjuna added in the post.

TVK-led Alliance Crosses Majority Mark

The remarks come amid evolving political alignments in Tamil Nadu, with Arjuna projecting confidence in what he described as a "silent revolution" and an impending shift in the state's political landscape.

TVK, which won 108 seats in its spectacular debut in the assembly polls, earlier had the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML taking the total tally to 121. The majority mark in the 234-member House is 118.

TVK chief Vijay has won from two seats and will resign from one seat, taking the effective strength of the party to 107 and of the assembly to 233. IUML also extended its "unconditional support", taking the total number of MLAs supporting TVK to 13. The strength of TVK's legislature and parties supporting it has gone up to 121.IUML has extended unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state.

Allies Solidify Support for TVK Government

TVK has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. While Congress has five MLAs, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML have two MLAs each.

The letter to the Governor, written by IUML leaders SSB Syed Farooq Basha and AM Shahjahan, conveyed the party's "unconditional support" to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Joseph Vijay for forming a government in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay is slated to be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The letter said the support is being conveyed "in the interest of stable, secular and democratic governance" for the people of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)