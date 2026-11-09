Special Sub-Inspector Senthilkumar was fatally assaulted in Theni, Tamil Nadu, after confronting a group of youngsters obstructing a road. Six individuals have been arrested, and the officer was cremated with full state honours.

Tragic Demise of Special Sub-Inspector Senthilkumar

Special Sub-Inspector Senthilkumar (56), who was murdered in Theni, was cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute. Senthilkumar was working as a clerk at the Office of the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Theni. He resided at Gandhi Nagar in Allinagaram with his family. His wife, Chandra, is a professor at a private college in Cumbum. The couple have two daughters, Varshini and Kavya.

After completing his duty, Senthilkumar was returning home on his two-wheeler. When he reached the Samatharmapuram area in Theni, he noticed a group of intoxicated youngsters blocking the road, bursting firecrackers and making reels. Senthilkumar objected to their actions and asked them not to obstruct traffic, following which an argument broke out. He subsequently began recording the youngsters' unruly behaviour on his mobile phone. Angered by this, the group attacked Senthilkumar. He collapsed on the spot and was rescued by people nearby, who initially admitted him to a private hospital for first aid. He was later shifted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. However, doctors who examined him declared him brought dead.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Following the incident, police rushed to the Samatharmapuram area and arrested three persons identified as Maheswaran, Suryamoorthy and Deepan Raj. They are being interrogated. In addition, four other persons suspected to be involved in the murder have been brought to the police station for questioning.

Official Response and Funeral

Meanwhile, after the post-mortem examination at Theni Government Medical College Hospital, Senthilkumar's body was taken to his residence in Allinagaram and placed for public homage. Theni District Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham, along with senior police officials and personnel, paid floral tributes to the deceased Special Sub-Inspector. The Tamil Nadu Government had announced financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to Senthilkumar's family. As an initial relief measure, Theni District Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to his wife. Subsequently, the deceased police officer was accorded state honours. His body was then taken from his residence to the cremation ground at the Theni Allinagaram Municipality facility on the Theni–Cumbum Road. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anbu and South Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) Vijeyendra Bidari, along with other police officials, attended the funeral. The mortal remains of Special Sub-Inspector Senthilkumar were cremated at the public electric crematorium on the Theni–Cumbum Road with full state honours and a 21-gun salute.

Statements from Authorities

Speaking to reporters at the Theni Police Station, District Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham said, "Special Sub-Inspector Senthilkumar was returning home after completing his duty when an argument broke out between him and a group of youngsters who were bursting firecrackers at the spot. During the altercation, the Special Sub-Inspector was assaulted. After receiving information about the incident, police patrol personnel rushed to the spot, rescued him and took him to the government hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries."

"Based on the investigation, six youngsters from Samatharmapuram have been arrested, and a murder case has been registered against them. Further investigations are underway into the possible involvement of others," he further said. "The government will extend all necessary assistance to the bereaved family," Guatham added.

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