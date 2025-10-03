The footage reportedly depicts members of a particular group burning a portrait of the revered Hindu deity, Lord Rama, prompting swift action from law enforcement to address the situation.

In a significant development that has raised concerns over communal harmony, Trichy District Police have confirmed the registration of a case and the arrest of an individual following the emergence of a disturbing video on social media. The footage reportedly depicts members of a particular group burning a portrait of the revered Hindu deity, Lord Rama, prompting swift action from law enforcement to address the situation.

According to the release, on September 28, an event titled "Aasivaga Thirumal Guidance Festival" was organised by the "Aindham Tamil Sangam" at Ayanputhur village under Navalpattu police limits. The event began with flag hoisting at 6:00 a.m. and concluded by 6:00 p.m., with nearly 100 people in attendance.

That night, around five to six members of the organisation allegedly beat a flex banner depicting Lord Rama with slippers, set it on fire, and later uploaded the video on social media platforms, including the group's Facebook page under the ID “Aindham Tamilar Sangam.”

The press note further stated that the video showed participants chanting "Ravanae Potri, Ravanae Potri" (Hail Ravana) while burning the banner. Towards the end, it also displayed phone numbers encouraging people to join the group.

Based on a complaint by a cybercrime monitoring officer, a case was registered on October 2 at the Cyber Crime Police Station under sections 192, 196(1)(a), 197, 299, 302, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have arrested Adaikkalaraj, aged 36, the son of S. Shankar, a native of Kavarpatti village, Viralimalai taluk, Pudukkottai district. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Search is on for the remaining accused.

The Trichy District Superintendent of Police, C. Selvanagarathinam, warned that strict action will be taken against anyone posting or sharing content on social media that hurts religious sentiments or disturbs public peace.

