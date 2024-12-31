Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari glass bridge opens to public; Bihar's Rajgir adds adventure to the list (WATCH)

The bridge, a bowstring arch design constructed at a cost of Rs 37 crore, is engineered to withstand the corrosive saline breeze from the sea. Its inauguration coincides with the silver jubilee celebration of the Thiruvalluvar statue, which was unveiled by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi 25 years ago.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (December 30) inaugurated India's first glass bridge, connecting the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the towering 133-foot Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari. Spanning 77 meters in length and 10 meters in width, the bridge offers a breathtaking view of the monuments and the surrounding sea, providing tourists with a thrilling experience of walking above the ocean.

The bridge, a bowstring arch design constructed at a cost of Rs 37 crore, is engineered to withstand the corrosive saline breeze from the sea. Its inauguration coincides with the silver jubilee celebration of the Thiruvalluvar statue, which was unveiled by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi 25 years ago.

Full-blown drama on stage as woman storms ex-boyfriend's wedding, thrashes him in front of bride (WATCH)

Tourism officials have hailed the bridge as a major attraction at India's southernmost point. "It provides a unique and enchanting perspective of the monuments and the vast expanse of the sea," said an official.

Chief Minister Stalin, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, state ministers, and senior officials, walked across the bridge during the inauguration. The ceremony also featured a spectacular laser light show at the Thiruvalluvar statue, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The bridge is expected to boost tourism in Kanyakumari, often referred to as the "Land's End," by offering an unparalleled experience of the region's natural and historical landmarks.

Soon, speed limits with vehicle logo on pavement every 10 km to guide drivers on NHs, e-ways

The Kanyakumari glass bridge is not the only such marvel in India. Bihar has also entered the league of unique tourist attractions with its glass bridge at Rajgir in the Nalanda district. Situated in the Rajgir Wildlife Sanctuary, the 200-foot-long bridge is suspended at an elevation of 250 feet, offering panoramic views of the lush forest landscape.

Designed to attract adventure enthusiasts, the Rajgir glass bridge also features a ropeway ride and a zip-lining experience, enhancing its appeal as a destination for thrill-seekers.

Latest Videos