Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari glass bridge opens to public; Bihar's Rajgir adds adventure to the list (WATCH)

The bridge, a bowstring arch design constructed at a cost of Rs 37 crore, is engineered to withstand the corrosive saline breeze from the sea. Its inauguration coincides with the silver jubilee celebration of the Thiruvalluvar statue, which was unveiled by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi 25 years ago.

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari glass bridge opens to public; Bihar's Rajgir adds adventure to the list (WATCH) AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (December 30) inaugurated India's first glass bridge, connecting the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the towering 133-foot Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari. Spanning 77 meters in length and 10 meters in width, the bridge offers a breathtaking view of the monuments and the surrounding sea, providing tourists with a thrilling experience of walking above the ocean.

The bridge, a bowstring arch design constructed at a cost of Rs 37 crore, is engineered to withstand the corrosive saline breeze from the sea. Its inauguration coincides with the silver jubilee celebration of the Thiruvalluvar statue, which was unveiled by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi 25 years ago.

Full-blown drama on stage as woman storms ex-boyfriend's wedding, thrashes him in front of bride (WATCH)

Tourism officials have hailed the bridge as a major attraction at India's southernmost point. "It provides a unique and enchanting perspective of the monuments and the vast expanse of the sea," said an official.

Chief Minister Stalin, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, state ministers, and senior officials, walked across the bridge during the inauguration. The ceremony also featured a spectacular laser light show at the Thiruvalluvar statue, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The bridge is expected to boost tourism in Kanyakumari, often referred to as the "Land's End," by offering an unparalleled experience of the region's natural and historical landmarks.

Soon, speed limits with vehicle logo on pavement every 10 km to guide drivers on NHs, e-ways

The Kanyakumari glass bridge is not the only such marvel in India. Bihar has also entered the league of unique tourist attractions with its glass bridge at Rajgir in the Nalanda district. Situated in the Rajgir Wildlife Sanctuary, the 200-foot-long bridge is suspended at an elevation of 250 feet, offering panoramic views of the lush forest landscape.

Designed to attract adventure enthusiasts, the Rajgir glass bridge also features a ropeway ride and a zip-lining experience, enhancing its appeal as a destination for thrill-seekers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Pune pub sends condoms, ORS sachets, with New Year party invite, sparks row shk

Pune pub sends condoms, ORS sachets with New Year party invite, sparks row

Wedding chaos: Ex-girlfriend kicks groom during ceremony, video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Full-blown drama on stage as woman storms ex-boyfriend's wedding, thrashes him in front of bride (WATCH)

Soon, speed limits with vehicle logo on pavement every 10 km to guide drivers on NHs, e-ways shk

Soon, speed limits with vehicle logo on pavement every 10 km to guide drivers on NHs, e-ways

Recent Stories

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025 NTI

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings AJR

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon