Soon, speed limits with vehicle logo on pavement every 10 km to guide drivers on NHs, e-ways

To reduce accidents caused by speeding and lane violations, the government has implemented a new initiative. Speed limit signs will now be displayed every 10 km on expressways and highways. 

Soon, speed limits with vehicle logo on pavement every 10 km to guide drivers on NHs, e-ways
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Speeding and lane violations are the main causes of road accidents in the country. The central government has taken a major initiative to reduce road accidents. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made it mandatory for road operating agencies to install speed limit signs every 10 kilometers on expressways and national highways. This will let the driver know how fast they can drive. Sign boards will be installed on the footpath which will also display the vehicle logo.

The ministry has issued comprehensive guidelines for signage on expressways and national highways. These will be applicable from February 2025. Signage and road markings are crucial for safe driving. They are considered the language of the road. Every driver should be well aware of this for safe driving.

'No parking' signage every 5 km

People often ignore essential information like speed limits, exit points, and directions during road trips. In view of this, the Ministry of Transport has ordered the installation of large signage at regular intervals. It has been said that speed limit signs should be installed every 5 km. According to the guidelines, agencies operating National Highways must ensure that "No Parking" signage is installed every 5 km to inform drivers. Emergency helpline number boards will have to be installed every 5 km.

Over 1.5 lakh lives lost annually due to road accidents in India

The condition of India's roads has improved significantly in the last few years. Work has progressed rapidly on National Highways and Expressways. Good roads have benefited people. However, it has also had another effect. People drive at high speeds which leads to more accidents.

More than 1.5 lakh people lose their lives every year due to road accidents in India. Millions of people are seriously injured. 157593 people died in road accidents in 2018, 158984 in 2019, 138383 in 2020, 153972 in 2021 and 168491 in 2022.

