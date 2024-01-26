Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tamil Nadu's communal harmony award to Mohd Zubair triggers outrage; some social media users express 'shock'

    The Tamil Nadu government's decision to award Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award 2024 has sparked controversy on social media. Zubair received the honour for his fact-checking work, particularly debunking a viral video falsely claiming attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

    The Tamil Nadu government's decision to honour Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair with the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award 2024 has stirred controversy on social media, with some expressing shock and disbelief over the choice. Zubair, a native of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, received the award in recognition of his contributions to communal harmony through his fact-checking efforts. The award was conferred following Alt News' debunking of a viral video falsely claiming attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

    The government, in a statement, commended Zubair for creating Alt News, a platform dedicated to analyzing the authenticity of news on social media. According to the statement, Zubair's fact-checking work on the video prevented the spread of false information, averting potential violence in society fueled by fake news.

    The controversy surrounding the award erupted on social media, with some users expressing dissatisfaction and raising concerns about Zubair's impact. One user linked him to alleged harassment against Nupur Sharma and accused his tweets of contributing to a tailor's brutal murder. Another sarcastically suggested giving the United Nations Peacekeeping Award to Osama Bin Laden using similar standards.

    Critics also accused Zubair of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and indirectly supporting protests.

    The Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, presented during the Republic Day celebration on January 26, acknowledges individuals from Tamil Nadu for outstanding efforts in promoting communal harmony. The award includes a Rs 25,000 cash prize, a medal, and a certificate. Despite the controversy, the Tamil Nadu government stands by its decision to honour Zubair for his fact-checking contributions.

