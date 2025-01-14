Tamil Nadu: Policeman slaps man for using mobile while crossing road in Coimbatore (WATCH)

A policeman in Coimbatore slapped a man for crossing the road while using his phone, prompting criticism and an investigation into the officer's actions.

Tamil Nadu: Policeman slaps man for using mobile while crossing road in Coimbatore dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

Coimbatore: A CCTV camera captured a policeman slapping a young man for crossing the road while using his mobile phone and this has sparked criticism on social media. The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the busy Nallampalayam-Sanganoor Road.

The victim,  Mohanraj, a resident of Chinnavedampatti, was left stunned and in pain after the unexpected assault. From the visuals, it can been seen that the policeman, identified as head constable Jayaprakash, was not wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle, violating traffic rules.

Many have condemned the policeman's actions, arguing that he could have simply warned Mohanraj for his negligence instead of resorting to physical violence. Some have pointed out the need for officers to uphold the law while also respecting citizens' rights.

Senior police officers have taken note of the incident and summoned Jayaprakash for inquiry. The city police control room is currently investigating the matter further.

