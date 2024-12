Tamil Nadu Bank Holidays in 2025 List: Pongal to Republic Daya and more

Bank Holidays in Tamil Nadu 2025: This list includes national and state government holidays in Tamil Nadu for 2025, encompassing festivals like Pongal, Republic Day, Ramadan, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Diwali, and Christmas.

Bank holidays in India include national and state government holidays. State government bank holidays vary, while central government holidays are uniform. Banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. This article details bank holidays in Tamil Nadu for 2025.

Bank Holidays: January 1 (New Year's Day), January 14 (Pongal), January 15 (Thiruvalluvar Day), January 16 (Uzhavar Thirunal), January 26 (Republic Day), February 3 (Vasant Panchami), February 26 (Mahashivratri), March 14 (Holi), March 29 (Good Friday), March 30 (Telugu New Year), March 31 (Ramadan).

April 9 (Telugu New Year), April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 14 (Tamil New Year/Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday), April 18 (Good Friday), May 1 (May Day), May 12 (Buddha Purnima).

June 7 (Bakrid), June 17 (Eid al-Adha), July 6 (Muharram), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Krishna Janmashtami), August 27 (Vinayaka Chaturthi), September 5 (Milad un Nabi), October 1 (Ayudha Puja), October 2 (Vijayadashami/Gandhi Jayanti), October 20 (Diwali), November 5 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), December 25 (Christmas).

