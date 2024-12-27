Tamil Nadu: BJP chief K Annamalai whips himself to protest Anna University sexual assault case (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai protested on December 27 by whipping himself six times in Coimbatore to condemn the state's handling of a sexual harassment case involving an Anna University student. His protest criticized the DMK government’s inaction and sparked widespread attention online.

First Published Dec 27, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai launched a unique protest on Friday, December 27, condemning the state's handling of a sexual harassment case involving a second-year engineering student from Anna University. In a dramatic move, Annamalai whipped himself six times in front of his house in Coimbatore to highlight the government's failure to protect women and demand justice for the victim.

The incident gained widespread attention as a video of Annamalai's self-flagellation quickly went viral on social media. The BJP leader's protest was directed at the Tamil Nadu government's response to the serious sexual assault case, which has sparked outrage. Annamalai's actions were meant to criticize both the state police and the administration for their perceived inaction.

Annamalai's protest follows a disturbing incident where a 19-year-old Anna University student was allegedly forced into sexual acts by a man who also coerced her into meeting him regularly. The accused, identified as Gnanasekaran, was arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was filed. The case has been widely condemned, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) taking suo motu cognizance and calling out the government for its failure to address such crimes.

Wearing a green dhoti and without a shirt, Annamalai carried out his self-whipping protest in front of his residence. BJP workers and supporters gathered, chanting slogans like "Vetrivel, Veeravel," in support of his bold move. The protest was also accompanied by placards reading “Shameless Stalin” and “Hang the accused Gnanasekaran,” highlighting the anger towards both the alleged perpetrator and the government's response to the case.

During his protest, Annamalai explained that his actions were rooted in Tamil culture, where self-flagellation is sometimes used as a form of atonement for perceived wrongs. He stated that this was his way of showing his frustration with the government’s handling of the case and the broader issues facing Tamil Nadu under the DMK administration.

Annamalai also expressed his disappointment with the state’s leadership, claiming that ordinary citizens are suffering daily due to administrative mismanagement. His actions are a direct challenge to the DMK government and a call for a change in how sexual harassment cases are dealt with in the state.

As the video of his protest continues to circulate online, Annamalai's bold stance has sparked a mixture of support and criticism. 

