New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has announced comprehensive support for residents of Madrasi Camp in Delhi's Jangpura, who wish to return to their native districts in Tamil Nadu following a demolition drive on June 1. The demolition, carried out to clear illegal encroachments along the Barapullah drain as per a Delhi High Court order, has displaced hundreds of families, predominantly of Tamil Nadu origin.



The state government has pledged assistance for livelihood and other essential needs, with coordination facilitated through the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi and district collectors.







Mani, a Tamil resident affected by the demolition, expressed frustration over the lack of opportunities in Tamil Nadu, stating, "They should give jobs to those already in Madras right now, and then they should call us. Why are people roaming around there? First, they should handle Tamil Nadu, then they should look at Delhi. If they had given us jobs, why would we have come to Delhi from Tamil Nadu?"



On Sunday, the demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi, was carried out as authorities acted on court orders to clear encroachments along the Barapulla drain.



The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.

A total of 370 encroachments have been demolished, with 189 residents deemed eligible for resettlement and allocated flats in Narela, while 181 are ineligible for resettlement.



Anil Banka, District Magistrate of South East Delhi, on the ongoing demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in the Jangpura area, said, "This action is being carried out as per the court's orders, and we are removing the encroachments solely based on those directives. The Barapulla drain had become narrow, hindering its cleaning and causing issues with water flow. During heavy rains, flooding spreads across the area due to these obstructions. The matter was under consideration in court, which has now permitted us to proceed with the removal starting today. We have also allotted flats in Narela to all eligible residents affected by this drive."



He further said, "Notices regarding the encroachments were already given to residents, and until now, 370 illegal encroachments have been demolished. While 189 are eligible for resettlement, 181 are not eligible."