BREAKING: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sacks jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji

Balaji in judicial custody amid the investigation against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case going back to 2014 when he was transport minister under the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime.

In an unprecedented act, Tamil Nadu Governor has dismissed DMK minister V Senthil Balaji from the state Council of Ministers. In a statement, Raj Bhawan said that the minister is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. "Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice. Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate," the statement said.

"Some more criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code are being investigated by the State Police. There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of Senthil Balaji in the council of ministers will adversely impact the due process of the law, including a fair investigation that may eventually lead to the breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the state. Under these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers with immediate effect," the statement added.

Balaji is in judicial custody amid the investigation against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case going back to 2014 when he was transport minister under the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime.

More details awaited