The AIADMK-led NDA has finalized seat-sharing for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. AIADMK will contest 169 seats, with BJP getting 27, PMK 18, and AMMK 11. The polls are on April 23, with the main contest against the DMK-led alliance.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on Wednesday announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly elections, releasing a list of 65 constituencies allotted to its alliance partners across the state.

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As per an official release, the AIADMK will contest 169 out of the 234 seats, while the remaining 65 have been allocated to its allies.

NDA Seat Allocation: Who Gets What

According to the release, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 27 constituencies, including Mylapore, Thalli, Modakurichi, Udhagamandalam, Avadi, Thiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Coimbatore North, Nagercoil, and Ramanathapuram, among others.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has been allotted 18 constituencies, such as Salem West, Dharmapuri, Vikravandi, Mayiladuthurai, Sholingur, Ambattur, Perambur, and Salem North.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will contest 11 constituencies, including Periyakulam, Mannargudi, Thiruvaiyaru, Karaikudi, Saidapet, Poonamallee, and Nanguneri.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has been allotted five constituencies, namely Ottanchatram, Erode West, Ranipet, Kumbakonam, and Kiliyur.

The Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) will contest in Pallavaram and Kunnam, while the Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and Puratchi Bharatham have been allotted one seat each in Rajapalayam and Keezhvaithinanankuppam, respectively.

AIADMK's Pre-Poll Strategy

Earlier today, AIADMK released its first list of 23 candidates.

Earlier, on March 23, AIADMK had already indicated the seat allocation for key allies, confirming 27 seats for BJP, 18 for PMK, and 11 for AMMK. The announcement was made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at a joint press conference held at the party headquarters in Chennai. The event was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran.

Key Manifesto Promises

Separately, Palaniswami also unveiled the party's election manifesto on Tuesday, outlining 297 promises. Key proposals include a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 for women heads of households and a one-time support of ₹10,000 per family to offset rising costs.

The manifesto also promises additional ration benefits such as lentils along with rice, distribution of refrigerators, and three free cooking gas cylinders per year for ration card holders. Furthermore, the party has pledged to extend the free bus travel scheme to men.

Election Dates and Political Battlefield

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.