HD Kumaraswamy predicts TN crisis resolution in 2-3 days, doubts DMK-AIADMK will unite. Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK, short of a majority, seeks support from Congress, VCK, and Left parties to form a government after a fractured mandate.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the political crisis in Tamil Nadu may be resolved within the next two to three days. He also stated that he does not believe long-time rivals DMK and AIADMK will come together to form a coalition government. Kumaraswamy spoke to the media after offering prayers at Mavinakere Ranganatha Swamy Hill in Hassan district this morning.

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"The political crisis that has arisen in Tamil Nadu may be resolved in the next two to three days. I do not think the DMK and AIADMK, which have fought as political rivals for decades, will join hands to form a government just for power, leaving out the TVK, which has emerged as the largest party. Such a possibility does not seem likely," he said.

Kumaraswamy on Governor's role

He noted that the Governor of Tamil Nadu is currently making decisions based on the prevailing situation in the state. "The Governor is acting on the advice of legal experts there and taking steps regarding government formation. We will have to wait and see what happens next," Kumaraswamy said.

"The Governor has asked Vijay to come with a list of signatures from MLAs who support him. The Governor is proceeding in line with the political situation in the state. There is no question of the Central government interfering here," he said in response to a question.

Criticism of freebie promises

Criticising the freebie promises, Kumaraswamy said, "Only God can save Vijay. Tamil Nadu's budget size is ₹3.5 lakh crore. But the freebies they have promised will require at least ₹6 lakh crore. Where will they get that much money from?" he questioned.

The path to majority for Vijay's TVK

Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate. Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK.

Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 113, still five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has said the party's high-level committee would meet in the evening to discuss the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, including an invitation from TVK seeking support for government formation. VCK's two seats will help Vijay reach closer to the majority mark.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) also held an executive meeting to discuss whether they would support Vijay. They both have two seats each. If CPI (M), CPI and VCK come together, along with Congress, Vijay's TVK will cross the majority mark, forming the government in his first attempt. (ANI)