Tamil Nadu CM Vijay inaugurated development projects in Pudukkottai, including a new bus stand and stadium. Meanwhile, DMK leader M K Stalin criticized the government's economic performance, alleging the state is heading in reverse gear.

Development Projects in Pudukkottai

Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday held a roadshow in Pudukkottai district, where he inaugurated several completed development projects and distributed welfare assistance. The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed modern bus stand in Pudukkottai town, built for Rs 23.25 crore, and dedicated it to public use. He also inaugurated a newly constructed multi-purpose indoor sports stadium built for Rs 8 crore, along with several other development works.

At a government event held in Pudukkottai District, the Chief Minister inaugurated 44 completed works costing Rs 68.31 crore, laid the foundation stone for 70 new scheme works estimated at Rs 11.72 crore, and distributed welfare scheme benefits worth Rs 62.73 crore to 13,676 beneficiaries. The total welfare assistance distributed during the visit is worth over Rs 100 crore.

Prison Security Reforms

In a move to strengthen security in prisons across Tamil Nadu, Vijay ordered the constitution of a High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of J.K. Tripathy IPS (Retd) to review prison security and submit recommendations to strengthen the security of prisons in the State. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the committee will review existing security arrangements in prisons and suggest measures to further strengthen safety and surveillance mechanisms.

Political Criticism

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M K Stalin on Monday slammed the TVK government for taking the southern state “into reverse gear”, claiming that Tamil Nadu’s growth story had stalled under C Joseph Vijay. “Two pieces of news that emerged this morning…” Stalin posted on X.“In terms of GST revenue growth, Tamil Nadu—under the current administration—has fallen below the national average; the state’s progress has effectively been buried,” he added.

He continued: “Korean investments worth ₹1,614 crore, which were meant for Tamil Nadu, have instead gone to Andhra Pradesh due to the negligence of the current state government. Even @Guidance_TN—the very agency that once brought prestige to Tamil Nadu by successfully attracting investments—has now been sacrificed to the egos of a few individuals within this administration.”

Stalin noted that “One really ought to learn from these people how to shift into 'reverse gear' so rapidly across every single sector.” Taking a dig at Vijay, the DMK chief said, “As for our Chief Minister—who seems to neither understand nor even be aware of what is actually going on—he has set off to the constituencies facing by-elections, merely to wave at crowds and put on a show.” "Brace for tough times. Tamil Nadu is doomed under the TVK government," he concluded. (ANI)