Tamil Nadu: Bomb threat at Lord Murugan temple in Chennai; police conduct search, trail suspect

Chennai: A bomb threat was made against the Lord Murugan temple in Vadapalani, Chennai, prompting a swift response from authorities. At 12:30 am on Monday, a distress call at the Chennai city police control room claimed bombs were planted inside the temple, set to detonate soon. Police quickly alerted the Vadapalani police and the Bomb Detective and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

A team led by Sub-Inspector Mahesh Mariya, accompanied by sniffer dog Bhairava, conducted a thorough search of the temple and its premises at 4 am, when the temple was opened for early morning pujas.

After a meticulous investigation, officials declared the threat a hoax. A case has been registered to track down the suspect, who made the prank call. Police are currently trailing the miscreant.

