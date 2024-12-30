Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 18,000 per month to Hindu priests, Sikh granthis if AAP wins Delhi polls (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a scheme for Hindu priests and Sikh granthis, promising a monthly monetary aid of Rs 18,000.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a scheme for Hindu priests and Sikh granthis, promising a monthly monetary aid of Rs 18,000, if AAP wins in the upcoming elections. The scheme is the latest in line of poll promises by the AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025. 

"AAP will launch 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' after returning to power in Delhi," Kejriwal said addressing a press conference on Monday.

"If Aam Aadmi Party wins, priests of temples and granthis of Gurudwara Sahib in Delhi will be given an honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month. This scheme is a tribute to their spiritual contribution to the society and their efforts to preserve our cultural heritage. BJP people, don't try to stop this, it will be a big sin," Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: BJP sent goons, cops to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim (WATCH)

Addressing the press conference, Kejriwal said, “Priests and granthis have been the custodians of our religious customs, serving society selflessly. Unfortunately, no one has ever taken care of their financial well-being.”

Kejriwal added that registration for the scheme will begin tomorrow, and he will personally initiate the process at the Hanuman Temple. “I request the BJP not to create hurdles in the registration process. Blocking this will be akin to committing a sin as they are our bridge to God,” he added.

"Under Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, an honorarium will be given to the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara every month. They will be given an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month...Registration for this scheme will begin tomorrow. I will be visiting Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place tomorrow to start the registration of this scheme...," Kejriwal said.

The latest announcement is in continuation of Kejriwal's welfare schemes for the people of Delhi. He first announced the Sanjivani scheme for senior citizens, then the Mahila Samman Yojana, and now the monthly salary scheme for priests.

