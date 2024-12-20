Annamalai detained: BJP leader slams DMK over terrorist glorification, calls for boycotting ruling party

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai was detained by police during a protest in Coimbatore against the DMK-led state government. The protest escalated tensions, prompting police to intervene and detain Annamalai and other BJP workers to maintain public order.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 10:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 10:32 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai was detained by police in Coimbatore on Friday (Dec 20)  during a party protest against the ruling DMK-led state government. The protest was sparked by allegations that the government glorified SA Basha, a convicted terrorist involved in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts that claimed 58 lives.

The BJP organized a "Black Day Procession" in Coimbatore, condemning the state's approval of Basha's funeral procession. Annamalai, along with various Hindu organizations, demanded accountability from the government for allegedly honoring individuals responsible for the terror attack.

The protest attracted a large crowd, intensifying tensions in the area. As the situation became more heated, law enforcement stepped in and detained Annamalai along with several other BJP workers to prevent further unrest. Authorities emphasized the importance of maintaining public order and avoiding possible clashes.

Annamalai said, " The people of Tamil Nadu will soon respond to the drama that the DMK is carrying out for voter politics by providing security for the funeral procession of the terrorist who killed civilians with a bomb in Coimbatore and arresting us for demanding to ensure public safety."

In yet another post on social media, the BJP leader said, " The people of Coimbatore should wake up. The development and progress of Coimbatore are being affected because of these parties that do politics in the vote. The development solution will be for the people of Coimbatore to boycott these parties."

After K Annamalai's detention, the BJP declared plans to escalate protests across Tamil Nadu, focusing on holding the government accountable and honoring the victims of the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts. The detention is expected to fuel the political rivalry in the state as both parties prepare for upcoming elections. The BJP's protest followed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide police protection for the funeral of SA Basha, the Al-Umma group founder convicted for his role in the bombings. Basha died due to age-related health issues while on parole.

The state government's approval for SA Basha's burial sparked strong backlash from Hindu groups and BJP leaders, who accused the government of endorsing terrorism. BJP workers carried banners during the protest, condemning the government for supporting "Coimbatore bomb blast terrorists." Hindu organizations such as Hindu Munnani also took part in the rally, amplifying the rising tension over the state's handling of terrorism-related issues.
 

