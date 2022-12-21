Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow school timings rescheduled as cold wave intensifies; check details

    Lucknow school hours have been altered due to the cold wave. The school hours have been modified and will now begin from 10:00 am until December 31, 2022.
     

    Lucknow school hours have been altered due to the city of Uttar Pradesh's cold wave. The District Magistrate of Lucknow has said that school hours have been modified and will now begin from 10:00 am until December 31, 2022.

    As per the announcement, considering the difficulty in reaching the school due to extreme cold waves, it was requested that school hours be extended from December 21, 2022, to December 31, 2022, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. All council-aided recognised board schools in the district from classes 01 to 08 have had their schedules modified.

    Additionally, it has requested that the said order is strictly followed. To verify the notification by the school administration, parents and students can visit the official website, www.lucknow.nic.in.

    Following the same, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also announced that the school timings in Punjab and Haryana have been altered and will operate from 10:00 am from December 21, 2022, to December 31, 2022. 

    The city's temperature dropped by less than 7 degrees, and the CM announced the decision, keeping in mind the safety of all kids and teachers. The chilly wave was felt in Lucknow and Punjab, while Chandigarh suffered fog on the streets, reducing visibility.

