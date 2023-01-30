Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to be closed for four hours on February 12; check details - adt

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Taj Mahal will be closed to tourists for four hours due to the arrival of G-20 guests in Agra on February 12, 2023. The Taj Mahal, Red Fort, and other buildings will be restricted to G-20 delegates.

    The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort may be closed for four or more hours on February 12, 2023, due to the proposed visit of G-20 delegates, officials said on Monday, January 30, 2023. College students could be seen beautifying the route. 

    District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said, "Preparations for the G-20 meeting proposed for February in Agra are being made in full swing to welcome delegates." The culture of the Braj region has been depicted on the city's walls through wall paintings.

    "The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort may be closed to visitors on February 12 for three to four hours or a specific period during the visit of foreign delegates in the monument grounds. Instructions on how to close the monuments will be issued in advance for the convenience of visitors," he added.

    Lately, Amrit Abhijat, the principal secretary of Uttar Pradesh, visited Agra and inspected the airport, selfie point, and development work on Fatehabad road, among other things. The Taj Mahal is open six days a week, except on Fridays.

    According to officials, Braj's local artists, and students will greet guests with a performance based on 'Braj culture' and dance. The artists would perform 'Lathmar Holi, Charkula dance, and Phoolon ki Holi, among other things,' at airports, roads, and hotels the delegates expected to visit.

    (With inputs from PTI)

