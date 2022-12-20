Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taj Mahal gets notice for property tax, water bill worth Rs 1 crore; check details

    According to the ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Patel, "Taj Mahal has received a water bill and property tax notice. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh, and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore."

    Taj Mahal gets notice for property tax, water bill worth Rs 1 crore; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    The Taj Mahal has received a water bill, property tax, and a warning from the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the first time. Additionally, the AMC has given 15 days to clear the dues. 

    According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Taj Mahal has been asked for Rs 1 crore in water tax and Rs 1.4 lakh in property tax. The bills concern the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. 

    The Agra Municipal Corporation further asked the ASI to clear the dues within 15 days; if they failed, the property would be 'attached'.

    While addressing the media, ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Patel said, "A notice for water tax and property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh, and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore.'

    Additionally, he said, "Property tax is not applicable on monuments. We are also not required to pay water taxes as we do not use it commercially. Water is used to maintain greenery within the premises. The Taj Mahal has received notices concerning water and property taxes for the first time. It could have been sent by mistake."

    The AMC is looking into the situation as a private firm was tasked with realising tax based on a GIS survey.

    According to ASI officials, the Taj Mahal was declared a protected monument in 1920, and no house or water tax was levied on the monument, even during the British regime.

    Also read: Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic travellers in 2021–2022: Govt report

    Also read: Hindu idols at Taj Mahal? An appeal to dig into 'hidden chambers'

    Also read: Explained: Why hashtag 'WhatsApp university' is trending after Taj Mahal verdict

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details AJR

    PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details

    J K: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter - adt

    J&K: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter

    Violence breaks out at Allahabad University after argument over student entry stones thrown bike set on fire gcw

    Violence breaks out at Allahabad University after argument over student entry; stones thrown, bike set on fire

    Anurag Thakur criticises Pakistan for 'funding terrorism' as India unites world against it AJR

    Anurag Thakur criticises Pakistan for 'funding terrorism' as India unites world against it

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi assures support to India G20 presidency gcw

    'Great meeting': Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, assures support to India's G20 presidency

    Recent Stories

    China witnesses overloaded hospitals crematoriums overburdened as COVID surges across nation gcw

    China witnesses overloaded hospitals, crematoriums overburdened as COVID surges across nation

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Karachi/3rd Test: It comes down to belief - Ben Stokes after England 3-0 clean sweep against Pakistan-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'It comes down to belief' - Stokes after England's 3-0 clean sweep

    All is not well with Urfi Javed aka Uorfi; actress is diagnosed with Laryngitis- read more RBA

    All is not well with Urfi Javed aka Uorfi; actress is diagnosed with Laryngitis- read more

    Auto sector cannot grow with 50% taxation: Maruti Charman RC Bhargava - adt

    'Auto sector cannot grow with 50% taxation': Maruti Charman RC Bhargava

    PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details AJR

    PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon