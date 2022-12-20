Taj Mahal gets notice for property tax, water bill worth Rs 1 crore; check details

According to the ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Patel, "Taj Mahal has received a water bill and property tax notice. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh, and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore."

The Taj Mahal has received a water bill, property tax, and a warning from the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the first time. Additionally, the AMC has given 15 days to clear the dues.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Taj Mahal has been asked for Rs 1 crore in water tax and Rs 1.4 lakh in property tax. The bills concern the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The Agra Municipal Corporation further asked the ASI to clear the dues within 15 days; if they failed, the property would be 'attached'.

While addressing the media, ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Patel said, "A notice for water tax and property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh, and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore.'

Additionally, he said, "Property tax is not applicable on monuments. We are also not required to pay water taxes as we do not use it commercially. Water is used to maintain greenery within the premises. The Taj Mahal has received notices concerning water and property taxes for the first time. It could have been sent by mistake."

The AMC is looking into the situation as a private firm was tasked with realising tax based on a GIS survey.

According to ASI officials, the Taj Mahal was declared a protected monument in 1920, and no house or water tax was levied on the monument, even during the British regime.

