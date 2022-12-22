Want to visit the Taj Mahal? Check the latest COVID-19 guidelines

Agra's District Health Information Officer announced that the popular tourist site Taj Mahal had been put on alert, considering many tourist visits. The action comes after China, the United States, Brazil, South Korea, and Japan reported an increase in coronavirus cases.

The District Health Information Officer said that domestic and foreign tourists visit the world heritage site in huge numbers every day and that they will be required to take a Covid test before their visit.

The District Health Information Officer of Agra, Anil Satsangi, said, "The health department has already begun the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is in effect, all visitors must take the test."

As per the latest report, India has reported 185 new COVID-19 cases. The rise in the infection comes a day after the country logged 131 new coronaviruses on Wednesday.

However, as per Ministry's data, active cases are lowered to 3,402 from 3,408. The total number of Covid cases is 4.46 crore, and the mortality toll is 5,30,681, with one fatality reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged all members of Parliament on Thursday to help raise awareness about the virus and the need to remain vigilant. Mandaviya informed the House that India has begun testing 2 per cent of all international travellers arriving at its airports for coronavirus.

Given the upcoming festive season, states have been advised to be vigilant and raise awareness regarding masks and sanitisers, according to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha.

