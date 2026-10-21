Congress leader T S Singh Deo questions the Centre's silence on the India-US trade deal, alleging that details are being shared by US officials, not the Indian government, and demands that PM Modi inform Parliament before signing the pact.

Congress Leader Questions Lack of Transparency

Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo on Wednesday questioned the Centre over the India-US trade deal, alleging that details about the negotiations were being shared by visiting US officials rather than the Indian government. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform Parliament about the terms of the agreement before signing it.

In a post on X, Singh Deo took a swipe at the government over the reported progress in trade negotiations and referred to remarks by a visiting American official at a press conference in Mumbai. He also raised questions over India's crude oil purchases and defence procurement, suggesting that Washington was providing updates on matters concerning India's economic and strategic decisions.

He said, “Good news, India. Our trade deal is almost done. How do we know? Not from Parliament. Not from our own govt. We heard it from a visiting American Secretary of State at a press conference in Mumbai. He also had updates on which crude we are ready to refine, how pleased Washington is with where we buy our oil, and which American defence systems we should be buying next. Very thorough briefing. Our govt could take notes.”

The Congress leader further questioned the transparency surrounding the negotiations, arguing that a trade agreement could have implications for farmers, small manufacturers and households. Drawing a comparison with the Union Budget, Singh Deo criticised what he described as the lack of information being shared by the government with Parliament and the public.

“At this rate the next Budget may be announced at a US press briefing, with our Finance Minister invited as a special guest. A trade deal decides the price farmers get for their crops, the margin of a small manufacturer and the cost of fuel for every family. These are not details a nation should learn from a foreign minister's travel diary. Will the Prime Minister tell Parliament what India is giving and what it is getting before he signs?” he added.

US Official Confirms Deal is 'Incredibly Close'

Deo's remarks come after United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that the India-US trade deal is “incredibly close”, indicating that finalisation is anticipated shortly.

Speaking to Network18, Rubio noted that while he is not directly engaged in the negotiations, which are handled through the trade representative, he has closely monitored the discussions and expects the agreement to materialise in a matter of weeks, not months.

“I’m not personally negotiating it; it’s done through our trade representative, but I know, and I’ve been very involved in watching it happen, that it is something we anticipate seeing in a matter of weeks, not months,” said Rubio.

Elaborating on the meticulous final stages, he highlighted the necessity of absolute precision prior to public announcements to safeguard bilateral ties of such high importance. Addressing queries concerning comparative rates for India alongside other nations, Rubio affirmed that the overarching outcome remains highly advantageous.

Commenting on the sheer magnitude and diversity of the nation, the US Secretary of State underscored the necessity of broad exploratory visits rather than confining diplomatic engagements strictly to capitals. (ANI)