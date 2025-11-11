Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged political parties to ensure smooth Parliament functioning, calling "systematic stalling" a bad practice for democracy. Speaking in Kohima, he emphasized the need for debate and discussion to uphold democratic traditions.

Appeal for Smooth Parliamentary Functioning

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament, stressing that "systematic stalling" weakens democratic traditions and prevents meaningful debate on public issues.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-III held at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima, the Lok Sabha Speaker made a strong appeal to all political parties to uphold the dignity of legislative institutions by ensuring their smooth and orderly functioning.

He emphasized that democracy provides ample avenues to raise issues, express concerns, and engage in debate through peaceful, structured, and informed discussions. He cautioned that planned disruptions not only undermine democratic processes but also deprive citizens of meaningful deliberations and accountability. He made a strong pitch for preserving the dignity of the House, mentioning that the orderly conduct of legislative proceedings is paramount.

Role of Parliamentary Committees

Highlighting the vital role of Parliamentary Committees--describing them as "mini-parliaments"--Birla noted that these bodies foster objectivity, transparency, and non-partisan scrutiny of government policies.

Referring to the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on 1 December 2025, the Speaker urged all political parties to ensure the smooth conduct of House proceedings. He further stressed that for transparent governance and welfare-oriented policymaking, the legislature must play a more active and constructive role.

Responding to a question from ANI during his visit to Kohima, Birla called for smooth functioning of the House. "Systematically stalling the House is not a good practice for democracy. There are other platforms within democracy where you can protest... Within these institutions of democracy, there should be discussions on the expectations, aspirations, and hopes of the people. Issues and bills should be discussed, and any other topics should be discussed as well. But this discussion is for dialogue. We strive to uphold democratic traditions," he said.

Legislatures as Catalysts for Public Policy

Earlier, while inaugurating the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Zone-III Conference, the Speaker underlined that legislatures must play a pivotal role in transforming public opinion into policy. Shri Om Birla observed that the responsibility of legislatures extends beyond law-making--it is to translate the aspirations and concerns of the people into actionable policies.

He emphasized that comprehensive development is possible only through active public participation, noting that true progress occurs when citizens are directly involved in the democratic process. Public representatives, he said, must therefore ensure that citizens' voices are meaningfully reflected in policymaking.

Embracing Technology in Governance

The Speaker also highlighted the impact of new technologies and innovations in bringing citizens closer to democracy, pointing out that most legislatures have now transitioned to paperless and digital systems. He reiterated that the foundation of Indian democracy lies in its people, a principle deeply cherished by the framers of the Constitution, and stressed that transparency and accountability must remain central to democratic governance.

Birla further urged all legislative bodies to adopt measures such as live telecast of proceedings, citizen-friendly digital platforms, and enhanced outreach mechanisms to foster broader public engagement in the legislative process. "When public opinion forms the basis of policy in any state, that state achieves continuous and sustainable development," he added.

The Speaker commended the remarkable digital transformation taking place across the legislatures of the Northeast, noting it as a significant step toward modern and transparent governance. He particularly praised the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for becoming a fully paperless legislature, describing it as a pioneering model of digital governance in India. Shri Birla observed that such digital initiatives not only enhance efficiency and transparency but also make legislative functioning more accessible and citizen-centric.

At the same time, he cautioned against the irresponsible use of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), and urged legislators to adopt AI in ways that promote transparency, strengthen democratic processes, and safeguard the integrity of legislative proceedings.

Centre-State Cooperation and Northeast Development

On Centre-State relations, the Speaker observed that while each level of government functions within clearly defined constitutional frameworks, effective collaboration between the two is vital for achieving tangible outcomes. He emphasised that constructive dialogue between the Centre and the States not only strengthens governance but also leads to policies that are more responsive, inclusive, and attuned to regional priorities. Birla further noted that enhanced cooperation in recent years has already led to significant progress in infrastructure, connectivity, and public service delivery across the Northeastern region.

Action Plan for Holistic Growth

Emphasising the need for a comprehensive action plan for the holistic development of the Northeastern states, Shri Om Birla highlighted the importance of factoring in the region's unique geographical conditions and climate-related challenges. He underscored that such a plan must specifically address emerging climate risks, including natural disasters, which have a profound impact on the region's livelihoods and infrastructure.

Stressing the importance of sustainable and inclusive growth, the Speaker stated that development strategies for the Northeast should integrate climate resilience, green infrastructure, and active community participation to ensure long-term progress. He further noted that collaborative efforts among the Centre, state governments, and local communities are essential to harness the region's immense potential while preserving its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The Speaker observed that it is a matter of pride that all legislatures of the Northeastern region are upholding the tradition of collective deliberation and decision-making while being deeply attuned to local needs and aspirations. He noted that these legislatures are consistently working to strengthen accountability and transparency in governance, reflecting the true spirit of participatory democracy.

Integrating Northeast with National Development

The Lok Sabha Speaker further remarked that the Northeastern states are witnessing rapid progress in infrastructure development, particularly in road, rail, and air connectivity. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, concrete efforts are being made to integrate the Northeast into the mainstream of national development.

Highlighting the region's immense potential for growth, Birla noted that its vibrant culture, rich traditions, and natural beauty make it truly unique. He emphasised that promoting local products, arts, culture, and traditional crafts can play a pivotal role in advancing the goal of a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat). The Speaker urged that legislatures adopt policies that foster industry and entrepreneurship, thereby creating greater opportunities for local communities and enabling broad-based economic empowerment.

Concluding Remarks on CPA Conference

Concluding his address, Birla expressed confidence that the two-day CPA India Region, Zone-III Conference would yield substantive recommendations to strengthen democratic institutions across the region, refine legislative practices, and enhance public trust in governance. He extended his warm greetings to all delegates ahead of the upcoming Hornbill Festival, describing it as a global celebration of Nagaland's culture, resilience, artistry, and community spirit.

Commending Nagaland's exceptional hospitality, the Speaker noted that such events foster closer bonds among Northeastern legislatures, providing a valuable platform for collective reflection on regional aspirations and developmental priorities.

Expressing hope for meaningful deliberations during the conference, He said he was confident that discussions on the theme "Policy, Progress, and Citizens: Legislature as Catalysts of Change" would lead to concrete action plans aimed at making Northeastern legislatures more empowered, accountable, and efficient. (ANI)