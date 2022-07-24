Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swine flu cases witness rise in Maharashtra; know symptoms, how to protect yourself and more

    Mumbai has been ordered to remain on high alert as influenza H1N1 has returned to the city, with at least four patients placed on life support. The experts have recommended COVID-19 patients who tested negative to have their physician test them for swine flu because the illness is prevalent in the city.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    There has been an increase in Swine Flu infections in Maharashtra this year. Between January 1 and July 21, the state recorded 142 cases, including 7 fatalities. Mumbai has been ordered to remain on high alert as influenza H1N1 has returned to the city, with at least four patients placed on life support. The experts have recommended COVID-19 patients who tested negative to have their physician test them for swine flu because the illness is prevalent in the city.

    This has sparked widespread alarm about the contagious virus, which first appeared in 2009. Swine flu, often known as H1N1 flu, is a type of influenza A virus. It is caused by the H1N1 strain of the influenza virus and is now known as seasonal flu. Scientists found it in 2009, and it has infected individuals all across the world.

    Also Read | Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala, 3rd case in India; SOPs issued

    What is Swine Flu?

    Swine influenza is a respiratory illness caused by the H1N1 virus. Sore throat, runny nose, cough, nausea, vomiting, head and body discomfort, weariness, diarrhoea, and watery eyes are some of the symptoms.

    Some swine flu symptoms further include a high fever of more than 39 degrees Celsius, a sore throat with a persistent dry cough, headaches, prolonged weariness and weakness, chilly hands and feet, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Adults may have symptoms after seven days, however children may experience symptoms after 10 days.

    There is no particular drug to treat swine flu sickness. The therapy is symptom-based and involves fluids, pain relievers, fever medication, and rest.

    In rare circumstances, antiviral treatment may be provided early on to lessen severity and symptoms. A swine flu infection normally clears up in 3-7 days, however it can last up to 10 days in certain cases.

    Also Read | Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

    How to protect yourself from flu?

    The most effective strategy to prevent Swine Flu infections is with a flu vaccination. There are other precautions that are comparable to Covid-19 precautions, such as:

    • Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing and then wash your hands.
    • Always sanitise surfaces before touching them.
    • When in public, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
    • Wash your hands sometimes. If soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used instead.
    • Maintain a social distance from others in busy locations and during flu season.
