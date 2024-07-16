Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police set to file 1,000-page chargesheet against Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar

According to reports, the police have collected the DVR from Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi and have seized several gadgets, including two mobile phones belonging to the accused, Bibhav Kumar.

By Abhinav Kumar

Delhi Police is likely to file its 1,000-page chargesheet in the local court on Tuesday (July 16) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, in the case of assault against Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The police department has concluded most of the investigation and is ready to file the chargesheet against Bibhav Kumar at Tis Hazari Court, according to the report. It has also been found that the police have prepared a 1,000-page chargesheet regarding the case, including the security staff deployed at Kejriwal's residence when the incident took place.

According to reports, the police have collected the DVR from Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi and have seized several gadgets, including two mobile phones belonging to the accused, Bibhav Kumar. Kumar was taken to Mumbai twice during his police custody, where it was found that he had allegedly deleted some of the required data from his mobile phones.

Swati Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted by Kumar on May 13 when she had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet the Chief Minister. She filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar on May 16. Following the FIR, Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on May 18.

Swati Maliwal is a social activist and politician currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing Delhi. She participated in the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare and later served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from 2015 to 2024.

