    Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed. Who is behind attack? What we know so far

    This recent encounter took place when troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, approximately 55 km from Doda town.

    Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed. Who is behind attack? What we know so far
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Four Indian Army personnel, including Major Brijesh Thappa, were on Tuesday (July 16) killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter has been claimed by Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The clash took place during a search operation launched by security forces targeting "Mujahideen" in the area. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed on the situation by the Indian Army chief.

    The Kashmir Tigers had previously claimed responsibility for the July 9 attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua. This recent encounter took place when troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, approximately 55 km from Doda town.

    Initially, the terrorists exchanged fire with the troops and attempted to flee. However, the brave soldiers, led by an officer, pursued them despite the challenging terrain and thick foliage, resulting in another intense firefight around 9 pm. During this encounter, five soldiers were critically injured, and four of them, including Major Thappa, later succumbed to their injuries.

    Helicopters and drones have been deployed to track down the fleeing terrorists.

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh, representing the Doda Lok Sabha constituency, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. "Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our Bravehearts," he said, reflecting the nation's grief and resolve in the face of such attacks.

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh took to X and said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave and courageous Indian Army Soldiers in a counter terrorist operation in Urrar Baggi, Doda (J&K). My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty."

    "The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers remain committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and order in the region," Singh said.

